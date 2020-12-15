MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A burglary has many upset over how someone could steal a dog from a local business over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, a woman caught on camera at Petland hides a Yorkshire Terrier in her jacket and sprints to her black car.
Detectives are looking for help to identify and arrest the woman.
“When we went back and looked at surveillance, we could tell that she had planned it with just the way she was acting,” General Manager of Petland Alisha Berkhimer said. “She knew what she wanted to do. We do everything possible to give puppies their forever homes. We don’t understand why she just couldn’t let us work with her instead and try to get her the puppy the right way instead of stealing it.”
The suspect was handling the dog in a socialization room near the front entrance of the store. With parking close by, there was no chance at stopping the robbery.
“Our pet counselor walked away for just a brief moment and in that minute, she just rushed out the door. “By the time we got out the door, she had already been gone,” Berkhimer said. “Wearing a mask in number one, but she decided to sit in this room and take her mask off right in front of our cameras, so that was great for us because we got a perfect view of her.”
Berkhimer said the Yorkshire Terrier has a microchip and is valued at just under $6,000.
“We have spoken with police, and they have a lead,” Berkheimer said. “We just really want her back. We are not looking to press any charges if she can return the dog.”
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.
For information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.