MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are looking for the woman who was caught on video taking a dog from a pet store this weekend.
The incident took place at Petland Murfreesboro, located on N. Thompson Lane, on Saturday.
In a surveillance video released by police, the woman in question is seen taking a female Yorkshire Terrier, valued at $5,900.
The woman exited the business with the dog, which has an Animal ID microchip when the employee was helping another customer.
The woman left in a black car, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.
