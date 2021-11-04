SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Video captures a deer taking a tour of a local car dealership.
Smokey Barn News shared the video with News 4, showing a deer crashing through a window at a Payne Chevrolet in Springfield.
The animal set off the alarm over the weekend which sent police to the store trying to figure out who broke into the building.
The deer wandered around for a minute and then took off seemingly unharmed.
To read the full story, click here.
