BUCANNON, TN (WSMV) – Authorities are releasing more information after more than 700 animals were removed from a property and a child was found in a cage.

Horrifying video was shared by Animal Rescue Corps, which is a nonprofit animal protection organization, showing the conditions they encountered when approached a property in Henry County.

The video shows the following

a trailer with trash everywhere

old newspaper lining the floor

cages filled with animals everywhere.

The animal rescue that shared this video pulled more than 600 animals from the property.

The Animal Rescue Corps was called in to assist with the animals. Animals taken and cared for included 65 dogs, 86 chickens, 10 rabbits, eight snakes, four parakeets, three cats, three sugar gliders, one pheasant, one gecko and 545 mice, rats and hamsters. There were dead animals among the living ones, the animal rescue officials said.

Deputies found the child, who was 1-1/2 years old, was being kept in the cage in close proximity to snakes, rats and mice. The surrounding floor and cage itself was covered in dog feces, urine and roaches. The Department of Children’s Services was called to the scene and took the child, placing him in safe care.

“This was a devastatingly sad scene where animals and a child were kept in torturous conditions," Tim Woodward, ARC's Executive Director said in a statement on Monday. "We are very grateful for the quick action of Sheriff Belew and his team, and for allowing ARC to make sure that every animal on that property has a chance at a better life."

Deputies located the residents, Charles Brown, 82, Jeff Brown, 46, and Heather Scarbrough, 42, and took them into custody. Additional charges are pending.

The rescue group says ammonia levels, so high. They were dangerous for people or animals to live in.

"We simply could not have done this without the Animal Rescue Corps", Henry County Sheriff, Monte Belew, said in a statement on Monday. "They helped us tremendously for the second time this week."

Deputies also found and seized 127 marijuana plants and 17 guns.

