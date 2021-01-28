Video shows 3 men vandalizing Epic Event Center in Gallatin

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public's help locating the men responsible for vandalizing a southern-style wedding venue in Gallatin.
The vandalism took place at the Epic Event Center on Wednesday morning. Police released video of three men lighting a firework and throwing it into the building.
Please assist in identifying the following subjects. On the morning of 01/27/2021 these (3) unidentified male subjects were caught on camera unlawfully entering the Epic Event Center in Gallatin and vandalizing the buildings. Please contact the GPD with any information or leads. pic.twitter.com/5bUEfRf8VD— Gallatin Police Dept (@GallatinPolice) January 28, 2021
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 615-452-1313.
