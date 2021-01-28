Video shows 3 men vandalizing Epic Event Center in Gallatin

Police are asking for the public's help locating the men responsible for vandalizing a southern-style wedding venue

 Gallatin Police

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public's help locating the men responsible for vandalizing a southern-style wedding venue in Gallatin. 

The vandalism took place at the Epic Event Center on Wednesday morning. Police released video of three men lighting a firework and throwing it into the building. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 615-452-1313

 

