NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The owners of a Nashville clothing store are working to track down the four people who vandalized a tepee on their property over the weekend.
The Tribe Kelley Trading Post is co-owned by Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney.
The vandalism happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday along 21st Avenue South in Hillsboro Village.
The owners are offering $5,000 to anyone who gives them information leading to the identification and arrests of the suspects.
If you have any information about the vandalism, email contact@tribekelley.com.
Click here to view the video of the suspects.
