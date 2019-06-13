NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Video of a man abusing his dog in an apartment elevator has sparked outrage on social media.
Since the video surfaced, the man has been the target of hundreds of hateful messages and posts.
A legal expert told News4 there is no telling on whether or not the man will get his dog back; it will be up to the judge who hears this case.
Animal Control said in a statement, "While we do not condone his actions, we also do not support the threatening comments that are being made against him."
