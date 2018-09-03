Dozens of ATVs are seen in cell phone video swerving in and out of lanes in Nashville, even driving into oncoming traffic.
The video, recorded Sunday evening, shows some of the bikers even running a red light in Goodlettsville.
"There was a lot of them. They did not care about any of the traffic laws," said Crystal Reynolds, who recorded the video.
She estimated seeing more than 40 bikers.
"There was an ambulance trying to come through and unable to," said Reynolds. "These guys, I was truthfully scared for them, not just for us but for them as well."
People across the metro say they also spotted the ATVs Sunday and Monday driving recklessly, most not wearing helmets.
Several cell phone videos of the ATVs were posted on social media, sparking outrage over why police don't do more about the issue.
Metro police say it is legal to ride an ATV on the road only if it is registered, and has headlights and taillights. Drivers must also follow all traffic signals.
Police also say it can be tough to catch them and often choose not to chase because it can put other drivers in danger.
