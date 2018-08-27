Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, a man robbed The Phone Exchange on S Rutherford Boulevard at gunpoint.
Surveillance video released by the Murfreesboro Police Department shows a man with long dreads walk into the store calmly while talking on the phone. As he approaches an employee behind the counter, he switches his phone to his left hand, and pulls a gun out of his right pocket.
Their is no audio on the video, but it appears the robber demands the employee to empty the cash register and put the money in a bag, which he does.
The employee then lays face-down on the ground as the gunman leaves the store.
Police say the suspect was described as being in his 30s, wearing layered tee shirts-- a black short sleeve on top of a gray long sleeve. He was wearing baggy white shorts. Police noted that the dreadlocks were a wig.
Anyone with any information on the robbery is encouraged to call Det. Arrington at 615-893-1311. Alternatively, people can call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-894-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.