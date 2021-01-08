NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch BBQ place employee narrowly avoided being hit while setting up a smoker outside the building on Friday.
Surveillance video shows an employee was working outside of Fat Boys BBQ on Murfreesboro Pike. A short time later, a white SUV crashed into the smoker as the employee ran to safety.
The owner of Fat Boys BBQ said the driver of the vehicle was involved in the shooting. Police said the shooting took place at G’s Baber Shop around 1:45 p.m.
Police said an unidentified woman was shot in the foot but did not release the extent of injuries.
News 4 is working to gather more details and will have more at 5 and 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.