NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Safety advocates in Nashville are once again calling for more regulations to party vehicles after video captured a man getting hit by a car after exiting a pedal tavern.

In the video, a man is seen exiting the pedal tavern into the street before stumbling and falling into a moving car.

Safe Fun Nashville is a local group pushing for more safety measures for party vehicles. The group tweeted the video along with the caption: "Buses, pedal taverns - let's clean it up before someone gets killed."

This incident is the second of the summer where a rider of a party vehicle was injured. In July, a man was seriously hurt after falling from and getting run over by a party bus.

Last week, Metro put the brakes on adding any additional party vehicles to Nashville after voting unanimously to deny 32 new permits that were up for discussion.

Commission denies adding more ‘party vehicles’ in Nashville Transportation Licensing Commission denied permit approvals of more than 30 new entertainment vehicles.

President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp Butch Spyridon released a statement regarding the video, saying in part:

"This is another of many examples of the dangerous situation that has evolved from overserved individuals riding in moving vehicles without any safety measures. Public safety is our number one concern."