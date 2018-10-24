TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - Kindergarten students at a school in Coffee County learned how to sing happy birthday in sign language to surprise a staff member.
Mr. James, who works as a custodian at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, is turning 60 this year.
James has worked in the Coffee County school system for more than two decades.
The video is extremely heartwarming. Click here to watch.
