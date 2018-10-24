Hickerson Elementary School

(Source: Hickerson Elementary School / Facebook)

 Kara Apel

TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - Kindergarten students at a school in Coffee County learned how to sing happy birthday in sign language to surprise a staff member.

Mr. James, who works as a custodian at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, is turning 60 this year.

James has worked in the Coffee County school system for more than two decades.

The video is extremely heartwarming. Click here to watch.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.