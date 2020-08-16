NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A confrontation caught on camera erupts when a man is seen yelling at a group of women on a boat at the Nashville Boat Club on Percy Priest Lake.
The cell phone video was captured after the man boards the women’s boat after they got in line for gas.
“We were having a great time. We were bringing the boat in,” said Jewel Tankard who was on the boat at the time.
“It was very very scary for all of us and all of us women cause it was only women on the boat,” said Marquita Thomas.
For more than a minute the man can be heard yelling at the women to move their boat.
“I’m not going to blame anyone but myself for the way I behaved,” said Scott Hopkins, who told NEWS4 by phone that he’s the man in the video.
He says the argument started after he says the women jumped ahead of boats waiting for gas. He says his girlfriend can be seen trying to get him off the boat. He say he wants to apologise to the women.
“I realize a moment like that can open wounds for people of color and I deeply regret that I might have traumatized the occupants of that boat who were trying to enjoy their day,” he told NEWS4.
“It’s time for racism to stop and people to treat each other with respect,” said Jewel Tankard.
The women tell NEWS4 they filed a police report on the man.
“You don’t have the authority to come into someone else’s space uninvited,” said Camille Westmoreland, another occupant on the boat.
The Nashville Boat Club sent NEWS4 this statement saying:
The Nashville Boat Club was made aware of this verbal altercation and trespass of a well respected member at the close of business yesterday at the refueling dock. This behavior is against member rules and we are investigating why the member left his vessel to intrude the other member's boat and his refusal to leave. This member has been indefinitely suspended pending further investigation. We are currently reviewing all video provided to us. We are cooperating with the local authorities and the family on the boat that was boarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.