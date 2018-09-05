Some call it joyriding without regard. It's something hundreds of drivers on Nashville streets are seeing especially over the past few weeks. Groups riding ATVs, sport bikes and more perform wild, illegal, very dangerous stunts, and they often manage to make it on camera. A new YouTube video listed as a 615 Bikelife Rideout catches them joyriding on our busiest streets over the Labor Day weekend.
The 37-minute video shows vehicles blowing through red lights all over the city including Jefferson Street and doing stunts just inches from cars on Murfreesboro Pike. One part of the video also shows riders driving down the wrong side of the road by Sixth Ave. S.
"Wow," said Rob Ruzicka, watching the video.
Ruzicka teaches the riding academy at Boswell's Harley Davidson. The video deeply bothers him.
"I mean, there's just no consideration for anybody else on the road," he said. "It's against anything we believe in here. There's no safety gear. It's making motorcylce riders look bad and most motorcylce riders are trying to act safely."
Metro police told News4 these groups are hard to get. Police said they vanish from an area as soon as calls get to them and chasing the riders whipping through traffic is dangerous.
As someone working to keep all riders safe, Ruzicka wishes he could say something to reach members of this group.
"One wrong move in a group, you can take down ten, twelve, 15 riders," he said. "Not smart at all. Safety has got to be there. They've got to do something about this. We want you out there doing the right thing, wearing the right gear. These guys are riding out in t-shirts and shorts, whatever. There's a time and place for that on the dirt but not out on the street."
