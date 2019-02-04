A teen night outside a trampoline park turned into chaos Saturday with dramatic fights and shots fired into the air caught on camera. The videos have been terrifying for parents and neighbors in Old Hickory.
"I'm a mom of two boys, seven and twelve," said neighbor Jenny-Faye Klooster.
Klooster said it seemed perfect when Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park arrived on Old Hickory Blvd. near her home.
Klooster's son was just at Urban Air hours before Saturday night turned violent in the parking lot.
Videos sent to Scoop Nashville showed a crowd of teens intensely fighting in the parking lot. Gun shots are heard. A girl screams into a camera and begs to be let inside a vehicle.
"I had come out to throw something in the garbage and heard what I thought were gun shots," said Klooster, thinking back to Saturday night. "It was just a quick crack! Crack! Crack! Crack!"
"That made my stomach hurt," she continued, referring to one of the videos she's seen of the fight. "I just can't understand what kind of people we're raising who will just stand back and happily record someone getting beat like that."
Metro police said teens were previously inside Urban Air fighting and stealing from the concessions stand. Police said the fighting moved outside where someone fired a gun into the air. No one was hit. Police said they're carefully reviewing surveillance video to see who fired the shots.
In a statement, Urban Air spokeswoman Carolyn McLean said;
"Urban Air is fully committed to helping the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department as they conduct their investigation into a non-injury incident that occurred in our parking lot. This is the first-time police have been called to our facility. We absolutely do not tolerate inappropriate behavior like this and will follow up with the police department to determine if we need to modify our operations as a result of this event. The safety and well-being of our guests and our staff remains our top priorities and we strictly enforce a code of conduct for guests who visit us."
Metro police said they'll be working with Urban Air in terms of how to publicize events. A rep said 'teen nights' can become violent when more people show up than a venue can accommodate.
"What are our kids supposed to do?" asked Klooster. "I think there needs to be heavier security in place. We need to give our kids something positive to do. Use this experience to set up protocol for what they do next time if a fight breaks out, where they can get rid of the people who are causing the problem and protect the people who are not."
