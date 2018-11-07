A video circulating on social media captures the moment an officer takes down a 14-year-old at school. We're hearing from the girl and her mom. Police said the video doesn't give the full story.
Thursday, mom Micah Arnold was called to her daughter, Jordyn's, Cane Ridge High School. Jordyn was in a fight with two girls. There, Arnold watched a video showing a school resource officer and Jordyn dropping to the floor together.
"In the video, it literally showed her being slammed on the ground," said Arnold. "I was terrified initially, terrified and angry. I had to leave the room."
"I could've got really hurt," said Jordyn.
Jordyn said she blacked out during the time she hit the floor.
"I felt something heavy on my neck," she said. "I felt something."
"The officer had his knee in her neck," said Arnold.
"All I remember was me getting slammed and waking up to my friends telling the police to get off of me," Jordyn continued.
Metro Police said the video only shows a snippet of what happened, not a clear picture. Police said Jordyn blew past school officials who were trying to stop that fight. They said Jordyn blacked out during a different point in the fight, not when the officer was involved. They also said an officer did not have a knee on her neck. Police said they have a full video of the fight that gives a very different perspective, but it can't be shared because of the active investigation and because it shows minors.
Arnold said she's considering legal guidance, and she's likely to place her daughter in a different school.
"To pick her up and slam her was excessive and extremely unnecessary," said Arnold. "You can't change my mind about that. I'm not angry or upset or even hurt that she was disciplined. She's been reprimanded. She's been disciplined from the fight. She's been suspended. I'm upset and angry and hurt because of the manner she was disciplined. There has to be a better way in which they're dealing with the students."
