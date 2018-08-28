A man was caught on camera testing car door handles in East Nashville.
A home surveillance camera captured the man walking down Delmas Avenue just before midnight on Saturday. He then walked into a driveway and another camera showed him testing car door handles.
“I opened our door, just kind of peeked out to see if maybe our neighbors were in our driveway, and I saw the guy pulling car handles,” Ashley Shanks said.
Shanks asked the man what he was doing and her dogs also ran out to check to see what was going on.
“When our biggest one came out, I think he kind of froze and came up with excuses about what he was doing,” Shanks said.
Shanks says the man walked away, and she shared the surveillance video on Facebook.
“Our neighbors next door and then across the street had actually somebody go through their car,” Shanks said.
Those break-ins happened a few weeks before, but break-ins in East Nashville are on the rise. Just since the beginning of the year, more than 650 cars have been burglarized, more than 70 percent of those cars had no sign of forced entry.
“A high number for something we could easily prevent,” Shanks said.
Shanks and her neighbors are now double-checking their locks and keeping an eye out for wannabe burglars.
“A little scary when it’s your home and your property and someone just walks right up,” Shanks said. “Just lock your cars and be a good neighbor, look out for your neighbors.”
Police remind everyone to park smart. Don’t just lock your doors. Also make sure you aren’t leaving purses, bags or expensive items out in the open for criminals to see.
