A video captured a car doing donuts on I-24 with rows of traffic in a total standstill behind it. The video was taken Saturday night around 11pm near mile marker 62. Neighbors said these dangerous stunts are happening way too often.
"To be honest, I wasn't surprised," said neighbor Blake Taylor, referring to when he watched the video. "I was definitely upset about it, but this isn't surprising."
Taylor lives next to the spot and said neighbors have been dealing with street racing for months.
"Thursday through Saturday, they meet up starting at 10 pm," he said. "We start hearing the engines. I could definitely see car accidents happening, people getting injured who had no part in wanting any of that."
Ricardo Suarez is who took the video seen by so many. He said he went to a car meet Saturday night but had no part in the stunts on I-24.
"It's really dangerous," Suarez said. "Maybe a pregnant woman's trying to get to the hospital. It's not cool. Maybe kids think its cool, think its funny. Me? Personally, I race cars and this and that, but I'm not going to get on no highway and race no cars."
Metro police said they've seen the video and they're investigating.
"It's going to come to a boiling point if nothing's done," said Taylor.
