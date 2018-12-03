A video released by Metro Police shows a wreck between a BMW and a man operating a Bird Scooter in downtown Nashville.
The wreck happened at 7:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Commerce & 5th Ave.
Police say the BMW had a green light and the man operating the scooter ran a red light before being hit by the car.
The scooter operator was transported to Vanderbilt where he was treated for non-critical injuries like abrasions and soreness.
He was released from the hospital on Monday.
