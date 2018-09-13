NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A recent Instagram video from Taylor Swift appears to show the singer with fellow popstar Ed Sheeran hiking at Percy Warner Park.
In the video, Swift makes fun of Sheeran as they're hiking, saying, "You OK, bro?"
You can see the famous stone steps at Percy Warner in the background.
Swift later goes on to joke, "It's called exercise. Have you ever done cardio? Strumming a guitar doesn't count."
Both are nominated in several categories for the American Music Awards, including Favorite Pop/Rock Album.
In the video, Swift and Sheeran tell each other that they're going to win, but then both concede that Drake will probably win.
In the video's caption, Swift encourages fans to vote for their favorite artist.
Click here to see all of the AMA nominees.
