VIDEO: 2 hikers rescued by helicopter at Fall Creek Falls State Park

SPENCER, TN (WSMV) - Two hikers were rescued by first responders with the Piney Volunteer Fire Department and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter after getting stranded at Fall Creek Falls State Park.
The Piney Volunteer Fire Department says the two hikers needed to be airlifted out of the area after they got trapped by rising waters in the Cane River Monday morning.
Piney Fire was dispatched to the scene and contacted the White County Rescue Squad, the Cumberland County Rescue Squad, the Putnam County Rescue Squad, and the Chattanooga/Hamilton County Cave & Cliff Team to assist in the rescue.
A THP helicopter was called in to lift the hikers out.
Authorities say no one was injured in the incident.
