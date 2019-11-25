NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans hosted a special guest during Saturday's team walk through at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Morgan Gorst, a 13-year-old from Spencer, Wisconsin is battling brain cancer. He traveled to Nashville with his family to visit the Titans and his favorite player, Marcus Mariota.
Gorst spoke with several players and head coach Mike Vrabel, and got to break down the team huddle. He also attended Sunday's game at Nissan Stadium and cheered on the Titans as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-20.
Gorst, a former middle school football player, has been undergoing treatment for glioblastoma, a stage 4 brain cancer, for over a year. He begins a new clinical trial next month.
