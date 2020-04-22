MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Victory gardens are on the rise.
Popular during World War I and World War II, the gardens allow citizens to grow fruit and vegetables around their home in order to be self-reliant and not as dependable on grocery stores.
This is an option many people will take advantage of, including Mark McBride, owner of more than 250 acres on McBride Angus Farms located in Manchester.
With four grand kids, he feels its his responsibility to hand down the same life skills he learned from his grandmother around the victory garden to the rest of his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.