Justin Beasley tells us about one way we can stay occupied while staying at home during spring weather - planting a garden.

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Victory gardens are on the rise.

Popular during World War I and World War II, the gardens allow citizens to grow fruit and vegetables around their home in order to be self-reliant and not as dependable on grocery stores.

This is an option many people will take advantage of, including Mark McBride, owner of more than 250 acres on McBride Angus Farms located in Manchester.

With four grand kids, he feels its his responsibility to hand down the same life skills he learned from his grandmother around the victory garden to the rest of his family.

 

