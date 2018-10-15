Hershey, the 12-year-old Yorkie, was never just a pet.
"He was a person. I think the only time we remembered he was a dog was when it was time to go to the bathroom or eat, because other than that, he acted like a person," said Angela Howard.
In January, Angela Howard let Hershey out of her Bellevue home to go to the bathroom.
"He wouldn't have went anywhere," said Howard.
Minutes later, he was gone.
Howard put up signs and posted online with no luck.
She's now positive someone stole him, hoping to make a quick buck.
"I feel like someone took one of my children. They took a member of our family away," said Howard.
Howard isn't alone.
"It's my kid. Like my dog will sit there and know that I'm talking to her," said Elias Mauricio.
On October 1st, someone broke into Mauricio's Clarksville home and the only thing the thieves took, his beloved french bull dog Athena, a pure bred.
He said now, everything has changed.
"I don't even want to go home. She does this thing where she jumps up on her two legs and puts her paws together. It's just one of those things where you don't want to go home anymore," said Mauricio.
Athena has her own Instagram account with quite the following.
Friends created a Go Fund Me account to raise money for a reward.
Meanwhile, Mauricio had this plea for whoever has her tonight: "I literally would not press charges or anything like that. I just want my dog back. That's the point where I'm at right now."
Clarksville police said they've had multiple cases of stolen dogs over the past few months.
