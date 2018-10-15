CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people are recovering from injuries after a pit bull attacked them.
Investigators were called out to the 200 block of Riley Road a little after noon Monday in reference to a shooting. Before they arrived, they were told that the call was changed to a dog bite call. The person who called 911 mistakenly thought someone had been shot due to the wounds.
When they arrived, they found four people with dog bites. One of the victims told investigators the dog, a tri-colored pit bull, was located inside the mobile home. One of the victims had severe bite wounds to his left arm and throat area, another victim sustained bites to his legs.
The victims told investigators that the dog initially attacked one of them, and the other three were injured attempting to contain the dog. Three of the victims were transported to Tennova Medical Center for treatment, while the fourth victim refused medical treatment.
A reason for the attack was not immediately clear. The dog was taken into custody of animal control.
