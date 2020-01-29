MAURY CO, TN (WSMV) – The Maury County Sheriff’s department is working with Homeland Security and the FBI in trying to locate potential victims of a child sexual exploitation ring, allegedly led by Clinton Grandsen and Michelle Klen.
Through initial investigations, it is believed that multiple children in and around Middle Tennessee were sexually exploited by these two, and others. Officials have images of the exploits, that were distributed electronically, sometimes using popular social media platforms.
In the images, multiple child victims are seen, and some have yet to be identified.
If anyone can provide information about the children who were victims of this sexual exploitation, please contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 extension #1, or the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 866-347-2423.
Both Gransden and Klen remain in Maury County Sheriff' Department custody.
