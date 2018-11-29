NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are at 1001 Harold Drive where two men are dead from an apparent murder-suicide.

At 1:56 p.m. Thursday, Metro Police got a report of a homicide at the home. The 47-year-old homeowner, identified as Sonny Coulter, had texted his neighbor who was at work saying he had killed a man at his home.

Police responded to the home quickly and as they arrived they heard noises in the back of the home. As they came around the back of the home, one of the officers tried to announce his presence and responding officers heard a shotgun blast coming from a trailer in the backyard of the home. When investigators came around, they found the homeowner had shot himself in the head with the shotgun and commited suicide.

Investigators also found the body of a 29-year-old man in the front yard, identified as Ethan Love, appearing to have died from a shotgun blast. Investigators believe the 29-year-old man was in a relationship with the 47-year-old homeowner's former girlfriend and investigators believe that the woman and the homeowner have children together.

It is not clear why the 29-year-old came to the home, investigators believe there was bad blood between the two men. In a recent incident, Love told investigators that Coulter threatened him with a shovel.

The woman connected to the two men is being questioned by investigators. Initial investigation showed that the woman was unaware as to why the 29-year-old came to the home. Coulter had apparently contacted his ex-girlfriend via Facetime and, during the call, she noticed Love’s body on the ground. Coulter told the woman that he was not going to prison and that they would find his body behind a trailer at the rear of the house.

Harold Drive is located several miles west of Nashville International Airport.