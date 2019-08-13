NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Money transferring apps are becoming an integral part of our lives, but one woman is warning about the scam she fell victim to.
Kelsey Wise uses Venmo a lot. “Pretty much for everything," she said. "I live with roommates. It's the easiest way to settle up."
Venmo puts money almost instantly back into your bank account. It’s part of why she didn’t hesitate when a stranger at a gas pump in West End asked for a favor.
“[He] kind of like peeked his head around the corner and said 'hey you want to help me out? I left my wallet in my husband's car. Don't have any gas money but I need some to get home.'"
Wise said the man made small talk and seemed harmless. “There was nothing weird about his mannerisms or behavior.”
He pumped $53 worth of gas into his car, then gave her his Venmo username so she could request a payback. She never found it.
“[I felt] dumb. I know better. I'm a pretty cautious person just in general and I just felt bad. Why would you do that to somebody?”
The BBB recommends when using money transfer apps like Venmo, to always use them with people you know. Be careful dealing with strangers, remember there is no way to enforce a verbal IOU, and always use the same caution you use with cash. Most apps don’t offer buyer or seller protection.
