HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound walked into TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
According to Metro Police, the investigation is in the very early stages. Investigators are still working to determine a location of a crime scene. The victim reportedly is seriously injured.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for the latest.
