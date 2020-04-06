MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews worked to get a victim out of a vehicle early Monday after a crash in Madison.
Metro Police say the victim's car struck a power pole on West Old Hickory Boulevard and North Marthona Road around 4:10 a.m.
The victim was extracted out of the car and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police say OEM and NES have been notified to fix the pole that was hit. There are no reported NES outages in the area of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.