NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed in the face during a robbery just south of downtown Monday night.
Police tell us the victim was in his vehicle at the GC Mart on Fairfield Avenue around 10 p.m. when the suspect stabbed him.
The unknown suspect then robbed several of his belongings before fleeing the scene.
Officials say customers at the store found the victim lying in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but not life-threatening.
Police have not yet provided a description of the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
