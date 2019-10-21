NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A victim was stabbed and killed outside MAPCO on Murfreesboro Pike at Thompson Lane.
According to investigators, the call came in around 7:10 a.m. Details surrounding the crime are not yet available.
#Breaking - police are talking to what appears a witness right now in the police car, the stabbing victim’s body is just on the other side feet from the road. @WSMV #tnnews #nashville #LIVEDESK pic.twitter.com/YTJ37Hg5ot— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 21, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay tuned to News4 for the latest.
