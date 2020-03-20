NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot several times in his leg late Thursday night.
Officers say they were called to an apartment on Charles E. Davis Boulevard for a reported shooting.
The victim was found inside the apartment with gunshot wounds to his right leg. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim reported a black male wearing a blue, orange, and white hooded sweatshirt walked up to him while he was outside the apartment and shot him before running away.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
