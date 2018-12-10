MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating what led up to the shooting of a 21-year-old victim on the 6300 block of Lickton Pike on Monday night.
According to investigators, officers responded around 10:24 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot to the right thigh and the right ankle. The motive in the shooting is currently unknown.
Suspects are being described as one white male and one black male. The suspects fled the area in a white sedan.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. An investigation into the shooting is underway.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
