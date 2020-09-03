ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting that reportedly started as a carjacking on Wednesday night.
Officers tell us the victim was next to his car at the Horizon Park apartments on Packard Drive when two suspects tried to steal it.
The victim then ran to tell his mother and when he went back outside, he was shot by the suspects.
Police say he was found and pronounced dead by first responders called to the scene.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
