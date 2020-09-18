ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One person is recovering overnight Thursday after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Antioch.
Metro Police say just after 9:30 p.m. last night, one person was shot outside of the Dollar City on Hamilton Crossings.
The victim was shot in the buttocks and sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
According to officers, the victim is not being cooperative with the investigation.
The suspected gunman was reportedly driving a black Nissan Altima. An investigation is ongoing.
This is still a developing story. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
