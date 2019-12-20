NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a possible robbery turned shooting that sent one person to the hospital overnight Friday.
Officers tell us the victim showed up to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound just after midnight.
The crime scene has not yet been located. Police say the victim has non-critical injuries and is cooperating with officers.
This story is developing. Stay with News4 for updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.