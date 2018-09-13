NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in south Nashville.
The victims were robbed at the Maple Creek Apartments on Glenrose Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
The victims said the robbers were armed with a gun and a knife when they forced them to turn over their belongings.
During the robbery, one of the gunmen fired shots into the pavement. One of those bullets ricocheted and grazed the leg of one of the victims. He was treated at the scene.
The suspects, both black males, drove off in a gray Nissan Altima. One of the men was wearing a gray sweater and the other was wearing an orange sweater.
Have any information about the suspects? Call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.