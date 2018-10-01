NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times overnight in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Lafayette Street.
Metro Police officers responded around 10:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man inside a 2009 Jaguar.
The victim, who remains unidentified, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, investigators have not released any information about suspects or what prompted the shooting.
