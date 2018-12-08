FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two Fairview police officers will not face charges in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Chase Sullivan last August that started as a simple welfare check.
The officer-involved shooting happened on Aug. 31.
Now, months later, District Attorney Kim Helper said she will not file charges against the officers following a TBI investigation into the incident.
However, Sullivan's family said they want officers to be held accountable in an exclusive interview with News4's Lindsey Nance.
Chase Sullivan's autopsy revealed things that shocked his family members -- now, they're left with many questions for police that they may not get answered.
"Why would they break down the door of a person who's alone and threatening suicide?" said Sullivan's stepfather Blake McBride. "Why would they shoot him in the back? How could the police be exonerated over this?"
Chase Sullivan's family tells us he texted his aunt on the day of the shooting and told her he was going to kill himself. Unsure of what to do, she says she called Fairview Police and asked them to check on him.
"They broke down his apartment door and shot him three times, including once in the back," McBride read from the TBI's news release.
Officials said Sullivan had a knife and refused to drop it -- that's when they shot him three times, hitting him in the arm, leg, chest and back.
Sullivan's family said what Chase did that night should not have ended in death.
"Police should be trained to de-escalate the problem and say 'put down the knife' Instead of just demanding it and being combative with him."
The family is also skeptical of the TBI's findings that body cameras worn by the police officers were not working at the time.
"Our trust in you no longer exists," McBride said.
Both police officers involved in the shooting have been cleared and are back at work.
News4 is waiting to back from Fairview PD to learn if they have implemented any additional training or protocol since the shooting.
