NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Shirley Crawley was known as the rock of her family. Her dog is still waiting for her to come home.
"Every time the door opens, he's thinking it's her,” Tyrone Moore, Shirley’s brother said.
Shirley's younger brother, Tyrone, said she was his protector when they were children. He’s now trying to process her death.
“I'm angry. I'm hurt,” Moore said.
Shirley was heading home from the grocery store when she was shot and killed. It all happened at a red light on Clarksville Pike near Buena Vista Pike.
A woman was killed and three teens were wounded after at least two suspects opened fire on a car I the intersection of Clarksville and Buena Vista pikes on Tuesday, according to Metro Police.
"It was senseless. Why?,” Jerry Moore, Shirley’s brother said.
MNPD said an orange Hyundai Elantra stopped next to her. Moments later, they said another car pulled up.
Two people with guns got out of that car and started shooting. The bullets hit three teens in the Hyundai.
They kept firing and police said those shots hit Crawley. The teens who were shot drove off and crashed by the Hyatt House.
Shirley was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.
“It’s tragic. Just don't know when it's going to end,” Moore said.
It's been a violent month in Nashville. In the first nine days of June, eight people were killed including Shirley.
Shootings, homicides, and violent crimes in Nashville over June
A woman was killed and three teens were wounded after at least two suspects opened fire on a car I the intersection of Clarksville and Buena Vista pikes on Tuesday, according to Metro Police.
A Nashville man died in a shooting in the Gulch on Friday night, Metro Police confirmed.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after they were shot and crashed a car outside a popula…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Bordeaux area Tuesday night.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A downtown kitchen manager tragically killed in a shooting over the weekend is being remembered by his peers as a passi…
Flashing police lights and crime tape set the scene around Nashville as police were sent to several shootings over the weekend.
Metro Police announced a man has been arrested on a charge of criminal homicide after a fatal shooting inside a Dickerson Pike apartment last week.
Metro Police are investigating after a man's body was found on Lebanon Pike in Nashville on Monday morning.
Metro Police have identified the woman found dead in an alley on Green Street on Sunday.
The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed multiple people have been shot on Brick Church Pike at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a male was found shot near the corner of Lafayette Street and Lewis Street n…
Metro detectives working to identify man for questioning in Thursday's 8th Ave North and Broadway shooting
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced that detectives are working to identify a man who is wanted for questio…
A Nashville man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Trinity Lane near Youngs Lane, police reported.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is in critical condition after she was found shot in a Hermitage parking lot Wednesday evening.
The Metro Nashville Police Department has an arrest warrant out for a shooting that occurred in an apartment at 1901 Dickerson Pike on Wednesday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four teenagers were charged Tuesday in juvenile court after police say they assaulted and robbed a valet driver at the …
Another senseless act of violence in Nashville kills an innocent woman. A family is grieving after stray bullets from a shootout hit and killed Shirley Crawley.
“Now my sister is part of the senselessness,” Moore said.
So far this year, 57 people have been killed in Nashville. That’s up from this time last year when there were 38 murders.
Those numbers are getting the attention of people in the community.
“It makes me angry. It makes me sad and it makes me scared to come out of my door now,” Clemmie Greenlee with Nashville Peacemakers said.
Greenlee’s son was murdered in 2003. Her organization's goal is to help to end the violence in Nashville.
“The community, parents, grandparents, school, juveniles to come together and let's figure it out. So, quit talking about it,” Greenlee said.
For Shirley's family, they want justice and have a message for those responsible.
“If you see this, make it right,” Moore said.
Last year, Nashville set a record for homicides with 114 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.