NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Shirley Crawley was known as the rock of her family. Her dog is still waiting for her to come home.

"Every time the door opens, he's thinking it's her,” Tyrone Moore, Shirley’s brother said.

Shirley's younger brother, Tyrone, said she was his protector when they were children. He’s now trying to process her death.

“I'm angry. I'm hurt,” Moore said.

Shirley was heading home from the grocery store when she was shot and killed. It all happened at a red light on Clarksville Pike near Buena Vista Pike.

"It was senseless. Why?,” Jerry Moore, Shirley’s brother said.

MNPD said an orange Hyundai Elantra stopped next to her. Moments later, they said another car pulled up.

Two people with guns got out of that car and started shooting. The bullets hit three teens in the Hyundai.

They kept firing and police said those shots hit Crawley. The teens who were shot drove off and crashed by the Hyatt House.

Shirley was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

“It’s tragic. Just don't know when it's going to end,” Moore said.

It's been a violent month in Nashville. In the first nine days of June, eight people were killed including Shirley.

“Now my sister is part of the senselessness,” Moore said.

So far this year, 57 people have been killed in Nashville. That’s up from this time last year when there were 38 murders.

Those numbers are getting the attention of people in the community.

“It makes me angry. It makes me sad and it makes me scared to come out of my door now,” Clemmie Greenlee with Nashville Peacemakers said.

Greenlee’s son was murdered in 2003. Her organization's goal is to help to end the violence in Nashville.

“The community, parents, grandparents, school, juveniles to come together and let's figure it out. So, quit talking about it,” Greenlee said.

For Shirley's family, they want justice and have a message for those responsible.

“If you see this, make it right,” Moore said.

Last year, Nashville set a record for homicides with 114 overall.

