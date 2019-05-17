NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was seriously injured after being struck in the middle of a busy intersection on Broadway on Friday night.
Witnesses told police the victim was riding a skateboard drown Broadway and was struck by a car traveling north from Fourth Avenue South after 7 p.m.
Police said the victim was seriously injured.
The Broadway and Fourth Avenue intersection remained closed at 10 p.m.
