LORETTO, TN (WSMV) - A person was rescued after being swept off a flooded car in the Leoma community in Lawrence County, according to News4's news partner WLX Radio.
The victim was reportedly swept off a vehicle’s roof in a flooded area near the intersection of Lambs Ferry and Union Hill roads. The victim is holding onto a tree while awaiting first responders.
Rescuers had difficulty getting to the victim because of the conditions. The victim was recovered and is being checked by medical personnel.
