NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A victim is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after an earlier shooting on 9th Avenue North on Monday evening.
According to Metro Police, the victim told investigators that he was standing outside near his back door when the shooting occurred. Police observed that the victim had a gunshot wound to his thigh.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect description was not immediately provided, the investigation is ongoing.
