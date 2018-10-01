Police have identified the victim who was shot multiple times in the back parking lot of the Dollar General Store on Lafayette Street.
Police said Joe Ivory Johnson, 31, was shot at 10:40 p.m. as he was getting into a friend's 2009 Jaguar sedan.
Police believes the killer was waiting for Johnson to arrive at the car. He died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in connection with the case. Detectives are focusing on Johnson's background and information that has been developed since the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
