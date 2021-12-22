CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said the victim of a fatal shooting on Monday was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.
Police went to a home in the 400 block of Ringgold Road on Monday evening to conduct a welfare check and found Tabitha Collard, 26, dead from a gunshot wound.
A man found shot in the home is believed to be responsible for the homicide, according to Clarksville Police. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Police said they believe the man attempted to take his own life after shooting Collard. Clarksville Police believe that there is no suspect at large and there is no threat to the community.
