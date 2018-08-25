The victim of a fatal head-on crash with a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning has been identified by police.
The wreck happened on 4100 block of Murfreesboro Pike near Parks Retreat Drive around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officials said 29-year-old Francisco Nava Quintana of Gina Brooks Court was driving his 2012 Hyundai Sonata southbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a semi.
Quintana was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The reason for the crash has not been determined.
