Police have identified the man who was shot and killed early Friday morning in the middle of the road in Antioch.
Police said Kevin L. Stewart, 32, of Nashville, died after an altercation at the intersection of Target Drive and Cane Ridge Road at 3 a.m. Friday.
Stewart and several friends were leaving the IHOP restaurant parking lot on Target Drive when a black Jeep SUV pulled alongside the car Stewart was in.
Stewart got out of the car and was talking to someone in the SUV when someone in that vehicle opened fire. Stewart died in the roadway.
Detectives are asking for information identifying four people recorded by a surveillance camera who may have been in the SUV.
The owner of a cleaning company was driving by and heard the argument and the gunfire.
"It's sad that we have to witness and even seeing a lifeless body in the road like that. It makes you, it gives you a thought. I wouldn't use the word scared, but it makes you cautious," he said.
Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
