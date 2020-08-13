NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue near Cayce Homes.
Robert Coughlin, 23, was shot inside of a home where he rented an apartment.
According to police, Coughlin exited his apartment after being shot and collapsed. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.
Two suspects, described as young black men, fled in a silver sedan. The investigation has shown that Coughlin was familiar with the two suspects.
Anyone with information about Coughlin’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
