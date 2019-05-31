NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Officials have identified the boater killed in a collision Thursday night on J Percy Priest Lake.
42-year-old Charles Edward Dye of Nashville died when the Nitro bass boat he was operating collided with a second fishing boat on the lake. It is believed both boats were moving at the time of the accident.
Dye passed away at the scene, and his passenger, 35-year-old Jonathan Eugene Skemp, also of Nashville, suffered critical injuries in the accident, and remains hospitalized.
The driver of the second boat was not injured.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency personnel conducted the investigation into the incident.
